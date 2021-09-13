'Complete Surprise': Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel's Family Elated At BJP Decision

Bhupendra Patel’s family was celebrating his appointment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat as his relatives and neighbours gathered at his residence on Sunday. Earlier during the day, the BJP announced him as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Devanshi Patel, the Chief Minister’s daughter-in-law said, "This was never expected; a complete surprise for our family. Even we saw it on the news. We are excited. He will be given a traditional welcome when he returns home.”

Hetal Patel, the wife of Bhupendra Patel, said, "It's like Diwali today." She continued to express her happiness and said, “We didn't expect him to be the chief minister. It was so unexpected that we did not even get time to plan his proper welcome." Ketan Patel, the younger brother of the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving his brother such an opportunity.

He said, "There is a joyous atmosphere at home. We can't express how happy we are. All relatives and neighbours have gathered at our place to celebrate. We were not expecting this. It's a surprise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Devanshi also supported the statement saying that her father-in-law will continue to work for the welfare of the people, insisting it has always been his only goal.

A special day for Bhupendra Patel

Bhupendra Patel will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2.20 pm on Monday. After the announcement of the news, Patel met Gujarat’s Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar as he accepted the result of the party’s internal vote.

Patel was elected as the leader of the state’s BJP legislature after the party leaders held a meeting in the state capital. The Chief Minister-elect of Gujarat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and his previous Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for showing faith in his abilities and handing him the responsibility for the development of the state. He said in his first words to the media that he is determined to take the state forward, and that the development of Gujarat would be his top priority.

