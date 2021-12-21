Cong-NCP Flip Stance On Linking Aadhaar & Voter ID; Supports In 2018-19; Opposes In 2021

As the Opposition cries foul over the hurried passage of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 by the Lok Sabha, the UPA parties - Congress and NCP had suggested similar such moves in the past. As per reports, ahead of the Madhya Pradesh polls in 2018, a delegation of Congress leaders had met Central Election Commission seeking re-verification of elector rolls, suggesting linking Aadhaar with voter ID to check fake voting. The Bill is up for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha today.

Congress flip flops on Aadhaar linking with Voter ID

As per 2018 reports, the Congress delegation had claimed that Aadhaar-linking would remove duplicate records from electoral rolls. Moreover, Congress also asked CEC to implement VVPAT system to verify the mandate after casting their votes. Both moves are now backed by BJP too. While EC has already implemented VVPAT system in voting, Aadhaar-linking may take time to implement.

Similarly, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP had urged then-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards to avoid bogus voting, as per reports. In 2019, NCP MLA Jitendra Avhad had recommended the move citing that it will sort out the issue of missing names as well. The recommendation had bipartisan support as Fadnavis immediately accepted the recommendation.

On Monday, Congress flipped its stance on the same issue, opposing the introduction of this legislation on the floor of the House. Congress MPs - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and BSP MP Ritesh Pandey urged the Centre to not link the two govt-issued IDs as it open legal issues and voiced personal data privacy concerns. The Bill was opposed by all 14 Opposition parties and non-allied parties like BJD and YSRCP too.

Tewari argued, "The Aadhaar Act does not allow the linking of the Aadhaar number to the electoral roll. The Aadhaar Act is very explicit, it is for the targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services. Voting is a legal right. This is beyond the legislative competence of the Aadhaar Act. That's why we opposed the introduction of this bill."

Similarly, NCP MP Supriya Sule argued, "The bill does not bring about comprehensive electoral reforms. A more holistic bill should be introduced which has provisions for women’s reservation, and regulates electoral bonds". After a debate of 25 minutes, the Bill was passed via voice vote.

What does the Bill recommend?