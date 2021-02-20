Cong Poses 3 Questions To Centre Day After China Admits Casualties In Galwan Valley Clash

Former Union Minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday took a dig at the Centre in connection with the Galwan Valley clash. Following the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi, Tewari too posed three questions to the Central Government and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The three questions are as follows,

Why did the Chinese transgress into the Indian Territory in April 2020?

Why was there an intelligence & tactical failure in detecting Chinese build-up?

Why didn’t we have a read on Chinese intent?

Tewari posed these three questions while sharing a report which claims that the first phase of disengagement between the two countries in LAC is over.

On February 11, Tewari had said that "status-quo pre-April 2020 still remains an aspiration." He said that other transgression points like Depsang, Gogra, Hot Springs, Naku-La, etc remain under discussion even though there is "verifiable disengagement" on the North and South bank of Pangong-Tso lake."

Rahul's 3 questions on the LAC clash

On February 12, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had posed three questions to the Centre regarding the India-China disengagement at LAC. The questions were as follows,

Why our forces are withdrawing from dominant positions in Kailash Ranges?

Why we are ceding our territory & withdrawing from forward base at Finger 4 to Finger 3?

Why has China not withdrawn from our territory in Depsang Plains & Gogra Hot Springs?

The same day, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had explained during his speech in the Lok Sabha about the agreements between both nations on February 12. Asserting that India has not allowed anyone to take an inch of land, he said that India will remain at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and China at the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, with similar action agreed to in the South Bank area. He said that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC. India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank areas, restoring the landforms as per the status quo prior to it.

