Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Writes To Smriti Irani; Requests Her To Re-open Arati Jute Mill

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani requesting her to re-open the Arati Jute Mill in Howrah to help sustain the workers who were hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In his letter, the Congress leader highlighted the plight of the workers of the Arati mill, requesting Irani to re-open it alongside other mills of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra that had resumed work under the directions of the NTC.

"Without any reservation, I must appreciate your endeavor and suggest you to stretch out the string of your purse a little more to accommodate Arati Mill in West Bengal which is recognized as NTC mill, you are certain to be aware of the huge potentialities of jute sector in West Bengal," he said in his letter.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani to "reopen Arati jute mill in Howrah, West Bengal as immediately as possible"; says, "workers of the mill are undergoing poverty and penury due to the lockdown." pic.twitter.com/nPqSYkdVI9 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Read: Jute Sector Crisis: Bengal Govt Intervenes; Suppliers Lift Strike

Read: Fire Breaks Out At Howrah Jute Mill

Jute sector crisis

The jute mills of West Bengal have been facing massive losses owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Last month, in a tragic incident, a fire broke out at Belvedere Jute Mill in Howrah causing stacked jute bales to burn up in flames.

The sector was facing an additional crisis after the Jute Balers Association (JBA) stopped supplying jute to mills in November protesting against a cap on the stock limit. The shortage of raw jute caused four mills to shut down in the region. However, the Calcutta High Court has now stepped into the matter and has asked balers to abide by the sector regulator's directive. Approximately 12-15 lakh bales of the raw material are likely to hit the market after the HC's order.

Read: Raw Jute Supply Set To Improve As Balers Asked To Comply With Stock Limit Order

Read: Centre Reduces Raw Jute Stock Limit Further To Prevent Hoarding

(With Agency Inputs)