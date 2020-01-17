Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Bengal CM Banerjee, Governor Dhankar "jokers"

The Congress MP from West Bengal's Berhampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury targeted the Chief Minister and the Governor of the State amid their ongoing tussle in connection with the law and order situation. Chowdhury described the head of the State and the head of the Government in West Bengal as "two jokers of a circus". This statement came while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was attending an anti-CAA rally in Midnapore, WB.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks Governor, CM

"In Bengal, a circus is going on at Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) and Nabanna Bhavan (State Secretariat). The heads there are the two jokers of the circus," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters in Midnapore.

Mamata skips Governor’s meeting

Citing "preoccupations", Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee did not attend an all-party meeting called by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday. This meeting was held to discuss issues pertaining to two bills, a Raj Bhavan official said. The Chief Minister's Office informed the Governor's Secretariat that it will not be possible for Banerjee to attend the meeting.

Dhankhar has been engaged in a face-off with Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress, over a host of issues since assuming charge as the governor of the State. The meeting was called by the Governor to discuss two bills passed by the Assembly, which are awaiting his assent.

The statement said that "on account of there were no inputs from the state government and the state Legislative Assembly in spite of repeated efforts" with regard to the pendency of 'The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and 'West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019', the meeting had been convened by the Governor.

Chowdhury on CAA

Before attending the anti-CAA, NRC, NPR rally in Midnapore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday claimed that the Union government is on a weak wicket following countrywide protests against the Act as they did not anticipate such a mass uprising.

"The union government is now on a weak wicket following countrywide protests over CAA. They never anticipated such a massive protest. They are puzzled and that is why they are now saying that there is no need to show any document for NPR," said Chowdhury.

(With Agency Inputs)

