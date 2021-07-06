Congress Affirms Party Will Become 'force Of Agitation' Under New TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

On Monday, July 6, All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr. Sravan Dasoju said that the Congress party in Telangana will be seen as a major political party and an agitation force under the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy.

Dasoju said that in Telangana, there is a need for a people's movement to restore democracy and protect the state constitution.

Speaking to ANI, AICC national spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan, said, "Once Revanth Reddy is sworn in as the TPCC president, the party will boost its force and expose the faults of KCR government with renewed energy and fight for the people."

The Congress spokesperson said he is expecting a huge number of people on July 7 to join the swearing-in ceremony, which will be attended by Congress party's important leaders.

On June 30, Revanth Reddy, the newly-elected Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, took a swipe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that only when CM KCR is defeated, the state will develop

In Hyderabad, addressing the press, he had said "Telangana will only be developed if K Chandrashekar Rao is defeated. Telangana people are suffering due to both COVID-19 and KCR. There is a vaccine against COVID-19 but to get rid of KCR, the election must come."

Revanth Reddy- the new Telangana Pradesh Congress chief

The Congress party members had expressed dissatisfaction at the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the TPCC Chief. According to reports, senior leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had asked other members not to meet him. The Congress party is working on measures to bring party members back into the fray, the reports added. Senior Congress leaders had opposed the appointment of Reddy, who had joined the Congress after leaving TDP.

Huzurabad bypoll

The Telangana Congress is witnessing a crisis ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023 and the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll due to the appointment of A Revanth Reddy as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress (TPCC) chief. He replaced N Uttam Reddy who decided to step down after the 2018 poll debacle. However, Congress members in TPCC are not satisfied with the party's decision. The bypoll is set to be contested among all three parties - the incumbent TRS, the BJP, and Congress. According to reports, by September 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will likely conduct the bypoll.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI/ANI)