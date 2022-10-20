Congress Blames BJP As China Backs Pakistan's Terrorists At UN; Gets Fiery Retort

Even as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism after China blocked India's proposal to blacklist Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Talha Saeed, Congress has now found a way to politicise this. The grand old party has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over this and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never called out China for supporting Pakistan's terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader & MP Pramod Tiwari said, "PM Modi never blamed China for supporting Pakistan's terror activities. PM Modi never stated anything against China. Definitely trade between the countries is the reason why."

Responding to this statement, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla has given a befitting response to the Vadra-Congress over politicising the issue. Speaking to Republic, Poonawalla stated, "This comes from a party that had said that 26/11 was not done by Pakistan but by Hindus and Indians. This party is questioning at a time when China has been isolated across the globe. If Congress party is truly committed, why don't they tell us what MoU they have with China."

He added, "During the Doklam crisis, who was under the Chinese tents, having Chinese food with the Chinese ambassador? Who gave off thousands of square kilometers of lands of Aksai Chin to China and never recovered it back? Who allowed China to make multiple intrusions? The fact of the matter is the world today is united in exposing those who indulge in terrorism."

China blocks India's proposal against terrorism

China has put a technical hold on a proposal by India and the US to blacklist Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Talha Saeed. He is the son of LeT supremo and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. If the sanctions committee of the UNSC approves the listing, the terrorist will be subjected to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

On April 8, Hafiz Talha Saeed was declared a 'designated terrorist' by the Centre. As per a notification issued by the MHA, this action was against him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. MHA informed that Saeed has been openly visiting LeT centres across Pakistan and propagated 'jihad' against India, Israel, the US, and Indian interests in other countries during his sermons.