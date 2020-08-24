CWC Meet Live Updates: Congress Passes Resolution Strengthening Gandhis; Dissenters Huddle

Sonia Gandhi may appoint party vice-presidents report sources, with a small committee to assist her to make appropriate changes.
"Those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Mr Rahul Gandhi is. There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change. Unless there is discontent, change won't happen," said P Chidambaram. He also stated that CWC will call AICC at earliest and elections will be held with nominations made.
He added, "No one made the collusion remark. No question of rahul saying such a thing. Evevryone from those 23 is as opposed to the BJP as earlier. Some concerns were raised, those were addressed."
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday welcomed the unanimous resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), asking Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president till the next AICC session and authorising her to take whatever decisions needed, including necessary organisational changes that she may deem inappropriate, to tackle any challenge/situation.
After Congress briefing, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor convene at Ghulam Nabi Azad residence report sources
Addressing a press briefing after the 7-hour CWC meeting, Spokespersons KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. on Monday, shared the 5 resolutions adopted by the committee unanimously. Surjewala said that Congress will strengthen the Gandhis' leadership and not allow anything to undermine the party. When asked if action will be taken on the 23 dissenters, he said that Sonia Gandhi was hurt, but did not hold any grudges against them.
"CWC unanimously have taken note of the two letters written by certain Congress leaders and has extensively deliberated on it," said KC Venugopal.
Resolutions adopted by CWC:
Sonia Gandhi in her concluding remarks at CWC said,"We are a large family, we have differences on many occasions but in the end, we come together as one. The need of the hour is to fight for the cause of the people and forces that are failing this country," added Surjewala.
Speaking to media after CWC meet, PL Punia said:
He added, " We don't need any certificate from BJP, they have their own politics. We are doing our own politics"
Sources report that Sonia Gandhi ended the 7-hour long CWC meeting saying,"I am hurt but they are my colleagues. Gone is gone. Now let’s work together". Moreover, Rahul Gandhi too reportedly said I was hurt because at the end of the day I am her son while opining on the dissenting letter which was written while Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised
Putting another temporary end to the rising tumult in Congress on Monday, interim chief Sonia Gandhi is set to remain at her post till fresh elections are held by AICC in the next six months. Sonia Gandhi took over from Rahul Gandhi as party chief in August 2019, after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned as chief post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. She had asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", as 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes' at the party.
Leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi over party leadership allegedly backtracked in the CWC saying, "There were some concerns for the betterment of the organisation, wrote letter to convey those. Have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi", according to Sources