CWC Meet Live Updates: Congress Passes Resolution Strengthening Gandhis; Dissenters Huddle

Addressing a press briefing after the 7-hour CWC meeting, Spokespersons KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. on Monday, shared the 5 resolutions adopted by the committee unanimously. Surjewala said that Congress will strengthen the Gandhis' leadership and not allow anything to undermine the party. When asked if action will be taken on the 23 dissenters, he said that Sonia Gandhi was hurt, but did not hold any grudges against them.

"CWC unanimously have taken note of the two letters written by certain Congress leaders and has extensively deliberated on it," said KC Venugopal.

Resolutions adopted by CWC:

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ensured that Congress-ruled states tackled the pandemic effectively and provided access to healthcare and treatment to all sections of the people, resolutely led the fight against the government from the front.

The CWC will do everything to strengthen Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's leadership in every possible way. The CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture

The CWC notes the internal issues cannot be discussed in the media and must be raised in the party forum

The CWC asks Sonia Gandhi to make any organisational changes she feels necessary as per the suggestions in the letter.

The CWC has requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim-chief till elections are held as soon as AICC meet can be convened.

Sonia Gandhi in her concluding remarks at CWC said,"We are a large family, we have differences on many occasions but in the end, we come together as one. The need of the hour is to fight for the cause of the people and forces that are failing this country," added Surjewala.