CWC Meet Live Updates: Congress Passes Resolution Strengthening Gandhis; Dissenters Huddle

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolved to let Sonia Gandhi continue as chief till elections are held. 23 senior leaders wrote to Gandhi seeking structural changes in the party.

22:51 IST, August 24th 2020
Sonia Gandhi may appoint VPs: sources

Sonia Gandhi may appoint party vice-presidents report sources, with a small committee to assist her to make appropriate changes.

21:56 IST, August 24th 2020
Chidambaram on CWC meet: 'There is always discontent'

"Those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Mr Rahul Gandhi is. There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change. Unless there is discontent, change won't happen," said P Chidambaram. He also stated that CWC will call AICC at earliest and elections will be held with nominations made.

He added, "No one made the collusion remark. No question of rahul saying such a thing. Evevryone from those 23 is as opposed to the BJP as earlier.  Some concerns were raised, those were addressed."

21:56 IST, August 24th 2020
Senior leaders leave Azad's residence

 

19:48 IST, August 24th 2020
Punjab CM welcomes resolution

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday welcomed the unanimous resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), asking Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president till the next AICC session and authorising her to take whatever decisions needed, including necessary organisational changes that she may deem inappropriate, to tackle any challenge/situation.

19:44 IST, August 24th 2020
Senior leaders who signed dissenting letter convene at Azad's house

After Congress briefing, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor convene at Ghulam Nabi Azad residence report sources

19:44 IST, August 24th 2020
5 Resolutions adopted by CWC

Addressing a press briefing after the 7-hour CWC meeting, Spokespersons KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. on Monday, shared the 5 resolutions adopted by the committee unanimously. Surjewala said that Congress will strengthen the Gandhis' leadership and not allow anything to undermine the party. When asked if action will be taken on the 23 dissenters, he said that Sonia Gandhi was hurt, but did not hold any grudges against them.

"CWC unanimously have taken note of the two letters written by certain Congress leaders and has extensively deliberated on it," said KC Venugopal.

Resolutions adopted by CWC:

  • Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ensured that Congress-ruled states tackled the pandemic effectively and provided access to healthcare and treatment to all sections of the people,  resolutely led the fight against the government from the front. 
  • The CWC will do everything to strengthen Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's leadership in every possible way. The CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture
  • The CWC notes the internal issues cannot be discussed in the media and must be raised in the party forum
  • The CWC asks Sonia Gandhi to make any organisational changes she feels necessary as per the suggestions in the letter.
  • The CWC has requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim-chief till elections are held as soon as AICC meet can be convened.

Sonia Gandhi in her concluding remarks at CWC said,"We are a large family, we have differences on many occasions but in the end, we come together as one. The need of the hour is to fight for the cause of the people and forces that are failing this country," added Surjewala.

 

19:01 IST, August 24th 2020
PL Punia: 'No need of BJP's certificate

Speaking to media after CWC meet, PL Punia said:

He added, " We don't need any certificate from BJP, they have their own politics. We are doing our own politics"
 

18:24 IST, August 24th 2020
Sonia & Rahul Gandhi 'hurt'

Sources report that Sonia Gandhi ended the 7-hour long CWC meeting saying,"I am hurt but they are my colleagues. Gone is gone. Now let’s work together". Moreover, Rahul Gandhi too reportedly said I was hurt because at the end of the day I am her son while opining on the dissenting letter which was written while Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised 

17:50 IST, August 24th 2020
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress President till AICC elections

Putting another temporary end to the rising tumult in Congress on Monday, interim chief Sonia Gandhi is set to remain at her post till fresh elections are held by AICC in the next six months. Sonia Gandhi took over from Rahul Gandhi as party chief in August 2019, after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned as chief post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. She had asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", as 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes' at the party.

17:37 IST, August 24th 2020
Dissenting leaders backtrack, convey 'full faith' in leadership of Sonia and Rahul: Sources

Leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi over party leadership allegedly backtracked in the CWC saying, "There were some concerns for the betterment of the organisation, wrote letter to convey those. Have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi", according to Sources

