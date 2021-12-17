Congress Defends Its Apathy Over 'enjoy Rape' Remark; 'Rahul & Priyanka Need Not Comment'

Amid growing outrage against MLA Ramesh Kumar's obnoxious comment on rape, the Congress party on Friday defended its top brass saying that 'they need not comment'. Speaking exclusively to Republic, party leader Rashid Alvi said that it was 'not necessary' that leaders or seniors of any organisation comment on each and every issue. The Congress leader added that there was no need for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to comment.

However, he strongly condemned the incident and said," When any politician- MP or MLA- speaks like this, it is very shameful. Because he was speaking in the assembly you cannot take him to a court of law but be rest assured that the party will take action."

'When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it'

On Thursday, when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the session if time was allotted to everyone.

Asking the members to make a decision on their own, he looked at Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let us enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way". Retorting to this, the Congress leader said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

#WATCH| "...There's a saying: When rape is inevitable, lie down&enjoy," ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said when Speaker Kageri, in response to MLAs request for extending question hour, said he couldn't& legislators should 'enjoy the situation' (16.12) pic.twitter.com/hD1kRlUk0T — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

After facing backlash from all corners, Ramesh Kumar had expressed his 'sincere apologies' for the 'indifferent and negligent' comment made in the state assembly, and added," My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark!" The Congress MLA had further written," I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

However, when confronted by Republic, he lost his control. Repetitively pushing the microphone of Republic TV, Kumar asserted that 'he has already answered what needed to be answered.' He also kept saying that he 'did not owe an answer to the media'.

Members of the Congress party, which has so far remained tight-lipped on its MLA remark, were seen trying to control him as he lost his cool, and resorted to aggressiveness.

Image: PTI/ANI