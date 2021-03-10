Congress Dismisses PC Chacko's Exit; Anand Sharma Says 'Who Wants To Leave, Will Leave'

Reacting to Congress veteran P C Chacko's exit, party spokesperson Anand Sharma on Thursday, dismissed it saying 'those who have to leave will leave'. Sharma- who is a part of G-23 - said that 'Congress party will show how it can unitedly fight in this elections'. Chacko - who is a fierce Rahul Gandhi loyalist - sent his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi claiming that there is 'no democracy in Congress', a few days ahead of Kerala polls.

Congress: 'Those who have to leave, will leave'

Chacko lashes out Kerala Congress

Speaking to Republic TV after his resignation, he stated that the Kerala Congress had sent nominations to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) without discussion, slamming the 'lack of democracy'. Slamming the high-command of the Congress he said that the groupism had only increased and degenerated to a level where the two alleged factions - Congress (I) and Congress (A) - arrived at their own list of candidates and sent them to the high-command without any deliberations. He also dismissed any plans of joining the LDF or the BJP.

"In Kerala, we have not discussed this primary list till now but they are ready to take nominations to the central committee. Where is the primary list? I am surprised, the high command should ask them. Has this list been discussed?" he questioned. READ | Congress MP reacts to PC Chacko's resignation, calls his decision 'not very wise'

Interestingly, Chacko had lashed out at the G-23 when their letter had leaked, claiming that the group was opposed to Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Now, he said, "I did not join the G-23 for the sake of the Congress. But the questions they raised are extremely important for the party. What is happening in Kerala will cost the party in the election".

Congress' Kerala push

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is the main contender to the Left-led LDF. Kicking off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra', Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state multiple times, campaigning for UDF. Congress has repeatedly called for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over a host of issues - Gold smuggling probe, Sandalwood probe, COVID handling, Sabarimala issue, Sprinklr row, Police social media order etc. Elections will take place in a single-phase in Kerala, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by counting and declaration of results on May 2.