Congress Files FIR Against Nadda, Patra As BJP Alleges Toolkit To 'corner Modi Over COVID'

Shortly after BJP released a purported Congress 'toolkit' and accused it of using the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress national spokesperson Sunil Ahire informed that an FIR has been filed by his party. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Congress spokesperson said that BJP is propagating a fake 'toolkit' on 'COVID-19 mismanagement' and attributing it to AICC Research Department. "We are filing an FIR for forgery against JP Nadda and Sambit Patra," he added.

BJP is propagating a fake "toolkit" on “COVID-19 mismanagement” & attributing it to AICC Research Department. We are filing an FIR for forgery against @jpnadda & @sambitswaraj

When our country is devastated by COVID, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries pic.twitter.com/P7TBRH2u8k — Sunil Ahire (@SunilAh64145529) May 18, 2021

Congress files FIR against JP Nadda & Sambit Swaraj

FIR filed by @INCIndia Social Media Department & Research Department with @DelhiPolice, against BJP leaders for spreading fake document on Social Media and attributing it to AICC Research Dept.



Dear Trolls, Next time, think twice before sharing fake news. #BJPLiesIndiaCries pic.twitter.com/CoKdO7oRfK — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) May 18, 2021

Reacting to this, Congress National Convener Saral Patel said that an FIR has been filed by Congess' Social Media Department and Research Department with the Delhi Police against the BJP leaders for spreading a purportedly fake document on social media. Saral Patel further warned the saffron party and said, "Dear Trolls, Next time, think twice before sharing fake news."

BJP leaders react to alleged Congress 'toolkit'

Reacting to the alleged Congress 'toolkit', JP Nadda said that Congress is a master when it comes to dividing society and spewing venom against others. Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "I would urge Congress to go beyond 'toolkit models' and do something constructive."

Dividing society and spewing venom against others….Congress is a master at this. India is seeing Congress’ antics, while the nation is fighting COVID-19. I would urge Congress to go beyond ’Toolkit Models’ and do something constructive. #CongressToolkitExposed — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 18, 2021

Besides JP Nadda, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal accused Congress of diving India and attempting to fracture the Indian social fabric with communal hatred. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that it is very disgraceful to see the Congress party and its leaders engaging in political deception to mislead citizens and create roadblocks for the Nation.

Dividing India & attempting to fracture the Indian social fabric with communal hatred is Congress’s second nature.



Disgraceful to see the Congress party & its leaders engaging in political deception to mislead citizens & create roadblocks for the Nation.#CongressToolkitExposed — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 18, 2021

Reacting to the alleged Congress 'toolkit', BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya said that it is shocking to see how Congress 'toolkit' speaks about using spends for hire in media and academia to build a narrative that is politically expedient and use the judiciary to impede critical projects and narratives.

Who do you help? The Congress tool kit prioritises people...



- respond only if person tags IYC handle

- calls for help from journalists, media professionals and other influencers must get priority



Well, we did see journalists bend backwards to cheer.#CongressToolKitExposed — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 18, 2021

While stating that every line in that Congress 'toolkit' reeks hate for India and Hindus in this country, Amit Malviya said that it is important to keep using this term "super speaker Kumbh" to keep reminding the people that it is the Hindu politics of BJP that is causing so much distress. The BJP leader also said that the Congress 'toolkit' targets indigenous vaccine, critical infrastructure projects that would generate jobs.

It is brazen and shocking that at a time when India is fighting Covid, the Congress party is fighting India. All that it cares for at this point is to score political points, tarnish the Kumbh as a super spreader while play up Eid as a happy event...#CongressToolKitExposed — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 18, 2021

Asking why Congress finds it difficult to digest the idea of United India, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the suffering of the patients and the number of the dead are only a means of doing politics for the Congress. Taking a jibe at the Congress, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that at a time when India is fighting the virus unitedly, the Opposition is bringing in selective communal components by blaming Kumbh Mela & not talking of lakhs joining the funeral of a Muslim cleric in Badayun.

At a time when India is fighting the virus unitedly, they bring in selective communal components by blaming Kumbh Mela & not talking of lakhs joining the funeral of a Muslim cleric in Badayun.



They egg supporters to use the term ‘Indian Strain’ for new mutant. #CongressToolKit pic.twitter.com/0d0lWYQKuK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also slammed the opposition and said, "COVID kept us busy in safeguarding ourselves and loves ones." While stating that the government has been working on improving healthcare infrastructure and trying up with other countries on synergistic coordination, the Union Minister said that this 'toolkit' is a revelation of the nefarious intentions even during the pandemic.

Covid kept us busy in safeguarding ourselves & loved ones. Govt has been working on improving healthcare infrastructure & tying up with other countries on synergistic coordination.



But #CongressToolkitExposed is a revelation on the nefarious intentions even during the pandemic. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 18, 2021

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter and said that Congress has mastered the art of political vulturism. He said, "For their politics to flourish, they want India to suffer and bleed." In Bharat's defeat, they seek their political revival, Surya added.

They day after I exposed hospital bed allocation irregularities in Bengaluru, every Congress leader personally attacked me, supported by ecosystem media.



More than 60k tweets spewing hatred were tweeted in 24 hrs.



All of this was executed as per #CongressToolkitExposed. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 18, 2021

BJP leader Shandilya Giriraj Singh said that India's misfortune is that the soul of the main Opposition party Congress is dead and just the body is above. He further said, "The corona patient who did not worship the Congress was left to die. The Congress kept on celebrating the burning corpses in the crematorium but did not come forward for help."

देश का दुर्भाग्य है कि प्रमुख विपक्षी दल कांग्रेस की आत्मा मर चुकी है, बस शरीर जिंदा है।

जिस कोरोना मरीज़ ने कांग्रेस की चरण वंदना नहीं की उसे मरने के लिए छोड़ दिया गया।

श्मशान में जलती लाशों के ऊपर कांग्रेस जश्न मनाती रही लेकिन मदद के लिए आगे नहीं आई।#CongressToolkitExposed pic.twitter.com/rXY1LFtYlC — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) May 18, 2021

BJP shares Congress 'toolkit'

The BJP has alleged that Congress has released a 'Cornering Narendra Modi & BJP on COVID Mismangament' document -- a 'toolkit' to target the Centre as the nation reels with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the alleged toolkit, the Congress party has laid down a series of actions that should be taken by its party leaders, in tandem with certain media publications to 'corner the Modi government and various BJP governments in the country.'

The BJP has alleged that a special emphasis has been placed on media and international media coverage on 'super-spreader Kumbh Mela.' "It is important to keep using the term ‘super spreader Kumbh’ to keep reminding the people that it is the Hindu politics of BJP that is causing so much distress," the alleged report states.

The alleged report also focuses on mobilizing former civil servants to raise questions about PM-CARES. Focusing on building a narrative that PM Modi is providing special treatment to Gujarat, has also been stated in the report, the BJP claims.

"Moreover, a large part of the purported toolkit is focused on defaming the Central Vista project. "Brand the project as a ‘vanity project’ which has no public use but is only for Modi’s personal use. File a case against the project in Delhi High Court and seek a stay on the project. In panel discussions, call the project ‘Modi’s personal house’," the alleged report by Congress states.

(Image: PTI, Twitter- @SunilAh64145529)