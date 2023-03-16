'Congress Is New Mughal': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Karnataka's Belagavi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked Indian National Congress and claimed that they are the new Mughals. He stated that the grand old party has a problem whenever a Ram temple is built.

Addressing a gathering in Karnataka's Belagavi, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, "Once upon a time, the ruler of Delhi used to talk about demolishing temples but today under PM Modi's rule, I am talking about building temples. This is new India. Congress is working to weaken this new India. The Congress is the new Mughal. When a Ram mandir is built, they have a problem. This means that Congress represents the new Mughals."

He also claimed that Congress and communists showed that India's history was all about Babar, Aurangazeb, and Shahjahan. "I want to tell that India's history was not about them but about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Live : Participating in auspicious Shiva Charithe being held at Shivaji Maharaj Garden, Belgavi, Karnataka. https://t.co/FI146XGE2E — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 16, 2023

Shedding lights on history, the Assam CM said there was an attempt to end the 'Sanatan' culture during Aurangzeb's rule. "Many people were forcefully converted to Islam. At that time Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took birth and he showed that Bharat Mata can give birth to a son like him who can challenge Aurangzeb," he said.

"Aurangzeb was not able to destroy our 'Sanatan' culture. Today India is 'Sanatan' and Hindu and will continue to remain so... It was not true that Aurangzeb had captured entire India," Sarma added.

Furthermore, the BJP leader said that South India and North East were never under Aurangzeb's rule but accused communist historians of trying to show that the whole of India was under Aurangzeb's control.

My aim is to show down all madrasas and build schools and colleges: Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that his aim is to close all madrasas in Assam and built schools, colleges, and universities. He stated that new India does not need madrases.

"A few days back, an anchor ached me you shut down 600 madrasas, but my aim is to close all madrasas. We don't need madrasas, we need schools, colleges, and universities. The new India does not need madrasas," Sarma said.