Congress Issues Advisory; Tells Cadre To Be Careful After Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi

In the wake of the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Congress leadership, the Jammu & Kashmir Congress has issued a cautionary advice. As per sources, the J&K Congress has asked its cadre to be cautious while speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other leader or authority.

The party has issued an advisory saying that despite the fact that there is a lot of anger, which is justified, the Congress leaders, who speak to media, should not lose control over their tongue and maintain decorum. The Congress party has also warned that action would be taken against any office bearer or party worker who violates this advisory.

Congress leader abuses PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi’s ED summons

A shocking video emerged which shows Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain making derogating comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking part in a protest against Rahul Gandhi's interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The incident took place on Monday when a large number of the Congress workers from Vidarbha staged a protest outside the ED office in Nagpur to express solidarity with the Wayanad Member of Parliament. During the protest, Sheikh Hussain made a vile comment against PM Modi, while criticising the ED's action against the Gandhi scion.

Speaking to Republic TV, the former Nagpur Congress unit president remained defiant and refused to apologise for his derogatory remarks. "What wrong did I say? The ED is sending notices to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (In the National Herald case). I respect him as PM but I used an idiom," he told Republic TV.

Notably, Congress' ally in Maharastra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also come down heavily on the remarks. NCP leader Majeed Memon condemned the offensive remarks against PM Modi and said that such practices must be discouraged.

"The personal comments were made in very bad taste. I am sure that Congress would not endorse such a statement. It is only at an individual level if someone uses abusive or derogatory language against a leader and such practices must be discouraged and deprecated," Majeed Memon said.