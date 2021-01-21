Congress Lambasts Centre's Offer To Unions On Farm Laws; Reiterates 'repeal' Demand

Even as the Centre has offered to stay the implementation of the three farm laws for one and a half years, the Congress party opined that this would not resolve the impasse. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the rationale of this proposal citing that the flaws in the laws would remain even after one and a half years. Moreover, he alleged that the Centre was showing arrogance by not repealing the agrarian laws altogether. Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi dubbed this as another false promise to the protesting farmers and reiterated the demand to roll back the legislation. The farmers' unions have agreed to consider this proposal and promised to get back to the Union government with their response at 12 pm on January 22.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

SC panel interacts with 10 farm unions

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-constituted committee held its first meeting with farmers' unions across the country via video conferencing to resolve the standoff over the farm laws. Even as BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann has opted out of the panel, the three other members- agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat interacted with 10 farm unions from Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. These unions not only gave their frank views about the agrarian laws but also gave suggestions to improve the implementation of the laws.

