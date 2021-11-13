Congress Leader Pramod Madhwaraj Lauds PM Modi, Says BJP 'changed Trend Of Padma Awards'

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for identifying achievements of people across the country, former Karnataka Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment and Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj on Friday said that the Indian Prime Minister has brought a changing trend in giving Padma awards. The Congress leader who was addressing a programme at Karnataka's Udupi on Thursday further appreciated PM Modi for honouring Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji with Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji was the head of the Pejawar Math in Udupi.

Heaping praises on the BJP government, he said that the trend of determining Padma awardees has changed since the BJP came to power. "Earlier, there was a trend to award those who applied for the award. But after the Modi government came to power, the trend changed. We must much appreciate it if somebody does good work", he added.

The Congress leader also said that being in the opposition party he still feels that PM Modi deserves appreciation for owning such qualities.

Padma Awards 2021

Earlier this week, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma Awards 2020 and Padma Awards 2021 to all the listed awardees on Sunday and Monday respectively. As a part of Padma Awards 2021, he conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math for his contributions in the field of spiritualism. The award was received by Vishwaprasanna Theertharu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

(Image: ANI/PTI)