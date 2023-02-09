Congress Leaders Launch Scathing Attack On PM Modi, Says 'PM Didn't Utter A Single Word..'

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The opposition leaders showed their disappointment over PM Modi's failure to address the Adani-Hindenburg report in the house.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan levelled up a series of questions against PM Modi in his latest speech in the upper house of parliament. He said, "The capital market is collapsing and the common people are concerned about their investment in SBI and LIC. Instead of answering these questions, the Prime Minister targeted Congress throughout his speech."

"The Prime Minister is not giving the answers which he was supposed to answer. He didn't say a word about Adani in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. What was his hand in the Adani Group? What was the contribution of the BJP-led government to Adani's rise? All these allegations remain unanswered again," he added.

He further highlighted that PM Modi's speech has disappointed both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He further stressed the responsibility of a PM and mentioned that he can't run away from accountability.

While targeting the BJP, he also said, "There is something black in pulses as India is being defamed in the world. The opposition's task is to raise questions, and if you (BJP) feel hurt, we are not responsible for it."

Congress Hits Back At BJP

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi and the BJP over the Adani row, the Congress leaders were expecting PM Modi to speak particularly on the same.

While PM Modi was addressing the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Congress took to Twitter and wrote, "India was eagerly waiting for PM Modi's address on one of the biggest scams in the country, the Adani scam. However, as usual, our PM didn't utter a single word about his friend Adani. And what he said, we all know! Round & round..."

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in his stern response to PM Modi's Rajya Sabha speech, said, "Why isn't PM giving answers on scams? There's evidence that made his friend fall to the 23rd position from the 2nd position (in the world's richest list). The entire world is aware that there's a problem & withdrew their money. Despite Hindenburg's expose, LIC, SBI money was invested."