Shiv Sena's call to rename Aurangabad in the midst of an internal political rebellion has not sat well with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and NCP. According to sources, a meeting was held by the Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday morning chaired by senior party leader and state minister Ashok Chavan at his bungalow.

Sources say that Congress, as well as the NCP, are unhappy over the statements of Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab from the Uddhav Thackeray camp. His statements on changing the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar have irked the alliance leaders in Maharashtra. Some Congress leaders even mentioned pulling out support from the MVA government saying that Sena may be playing a 'double game'.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Anil Parab claimed that he spoke about changing the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar at the cabinet meeting that took place on June 28. The leader further added that the proposal will be discussed at yet another cabinet meeting that will likely be held on Wednesday, June 29.

"I have raised the demand in today's cabinet meeting that the name of Aurangabad should be changed to Sambhaji Nagar. The same will be discussed in the cabinet meeting tomorrow as well," Parab said.

Sena's move to prove Hindutva stance?

Shiv Sena's move comes at a time when it has lost complete control over its tallest leaders and Ministers who are upset over the party's decision to put Hindutva at a backseat and team up with ideologically opposing parties-- Congress and NCP for power. In the face of a political turmoil engulfing Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena staged a grand show of strength through a mega rally in Mumbai, packaging it as the 'roar of true Hindutva' on Saturday.

Yet, olive branches extended by the CM to the rebel Eknath Shinde camp continue to be rejected with the rebels asserting that there should be 'no compromise on Hindutva' and that Shiv Sena should reunite with its natural ally-- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is all set to decide on the legality of the floor test called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 PM on Wednesday. The Governor has convened a special session of the assembly at 11 AM on June 30 amidst the political crisis and has asked Uddhav Thackeray to face the no-trust vote.