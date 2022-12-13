Congress MLA In Bihar Remains Seated During National Anthem; BJP Sees Red

BJP MLAs in Bihar took umbrage at a Congress legislator remaining seated inside the assembly on Monday when the national anthem was played on the inaugural day of the winter session.

Avidur Rehman, who represents Araria assembly segment, did not stand up saying he had pain in his leg.

However, the 55 years old was seen standing along with other members of the House when a two-minute silence was observed following obituary references, before the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

"If discomfort in his leg had prevented him from standing in the honour of the national anthem, how did the pain vanish later? He stood for a longer time than the national anthem would have required him to stand for. This seems to be a deliberate insult to the national anthem," BJP MLA and former minister Neeraj Singh Bablu told reporters later.

The views were echoed by fellow BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad who demanded that Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary take cognizance of the "insult to the national anthem" and take appropriate action.

Another BJP MLA Pramod Kumar, who is also a former minister, sought slapping of sedition charges on the erring legislator.

Earlier, before the proceedings began, BJP MLAs had stood outside the House holding placards and raising slogans to press the demand for "immediate recruitment" of 1.15 lakh teachers for which an in principle approval was given by the previous NDA government.

They also demanded "completion of recruitments against a total of 2.34 lakh posts approved during the the NDA rule".

The CPI(ML)-Liberation, which is supporting the 'Mahagathbandhan' government from outside, also staged a demonstration in protest against alleged "targeting of the minorities by the National Investigating Agency".