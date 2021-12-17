Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar Justifies Outrageous Rape Comment, Calls It 'off The Cuff'

Following the degraded remarks over rape passed by Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar before Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday, the MLA of Srinivaspur justified his outrageous statement while expressing his 'sincere apologies to everyone'. While stating his remorse, the former Speaker admitted that his comment was 'indifferent and negligent'. Kumar stoked controversy after he trivialised and mocked the heinous offence of rape.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar tried to get away by stating his bona fide 'intention' about rape; he shared, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

Subsequent to his distasteful comment, NCW chief Rekha Sharma had called out the 'misogynistis mindset' and questioned how he treated females in his life. She wrote, "It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representative who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women."

Congress' KR Ramesh Kumar's Remark About Rape In Karnataka Assembly

The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, intervened and said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are."

Notably, the Assembly broke into a peal of laughter after he passed the statement and no one raised any objection to his lecherous take.