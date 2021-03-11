Congress Okay With UK Parl Debating India's Farmer Protest; 'or Any Other Domestic Issue'

India had issued a démarche to the UK envoy after a debate took place on the ongoing farmers' protest in India in the British Parliament. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had summoned the British High Commissioner and lodged a protest against the discussion. In response, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had remarked that the British Parliament has the 'right' to discuss the farmers' protest, using a line of argument that essentially implies that any issue of India can be internationalised in a similar fashion.

Interacting with reporters, Tharoor claimed that if India can discuss Palestine or any other domestic issue of another country, then the British Parliament has the same right to engage in a discussion. Tharoor in his response also stated that though the government was doing its job, others' point of view should be recognised as elected representatives are allowed to do so in a democracy. Tharoor maintained that it should be considered as a 'give and take' between two democratic countries.

The bid to internationalise the protests has been ongoing almost since they began, with the Canada PM, pro-Khalistani radical outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), pop singer Rihanna and others, Greta Thunberg and her 'toolkit', among other efforts triggering controversy, especially in the context of the violence at Red Fort. Furthermore, Tharoor's logic implies the UK could potentially debate the Kashmir issue with abandon, which is something that Pakistan has been attempting for many years and especially since the abrogation of Article 370.

India Issues Démarche To UK Envoy over famers' protest debate

Following the debate in the British Parliament, India issued a strong message to UK over the 'one-sided' debate pertaining to farmers' stir. "We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions - without substantiation or facts - were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions," the High Commission said in a statement.

"Foreign media, including the British media, are present in India and have witnessed the events under discussion first-hand. The question of lack of freedom of the media in India does not arise," it added.

The British Parliament had set aside 90 minutes to discuss the "safety of farmers" and "press freedom" in India, during which several MPs raised over the Indian government's reaction to the protests. In response to the discussions, the UK government said: "The concerns will be raised with India when both Prime Ministers meet in person."