Congress Pitches Rahul Gandhi As The Opposition's PM Face For 2024; Nitish Kumar Reacts

After Congress unofficially announced Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial face, the chaos in the Opposition came out in the open on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that there was 'no harm' in the Gandhi scion being the common candidate of the Opposition in 2024, quickly adding that once the Bharat Jodo Yatra is over, the parties will sit together and come to a 'conclusion'.

What Nitish Kumar has to say on Rahul Gandhi being made the face of Opposition

"We (the opposition parties) are in talks about coming together and working now and in the future. As far as the PM face is concerned, it will only be decided once everyone comes together. There have been so many reports about me despite my making clear time and again that I have no interest in the post," said Nitish Kumar.

The supporters of the Bihar Chief Minister have already labelled him as 'PM material'. Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav has said that if considered, Nitish Kumar definitely might be a 'strong candidate' for PM's post. His brother, also a Bihar Minister, Tej Pratap has promised the help of the entire Yadav family to 'uncle' Nitish so that he can hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort.

Besides the Bihar Chief Minister, his counterpart from Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, from Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, and from West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee, are also eyeing the opportunity to be named as the joint PM face in the 2024 elections.

'Do Mamata Ji, Akhilesh Ji, Nitish Ji agree?'

Kamal Nath, senior Congress leader, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister addressing the media recently, had lauded Gandhi for leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, claiming his is not 'politics for power' but 'politics for common people'. Moreover, he claimed that in 2024, Rahul Gandhi 'will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too'.

Taking cognizance of the statement, BJP asked 'if Mamata di, Akhilesh ji, KCR, Nitish ji, Mayawati ji, Kejriwal agree?' On Twitter, BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla saud, "No wonder they are keeping away from BJY So it was a Satta Jodo Yatra ! Was only a relaunch & repackaging of Rahul Gandhi!"