Congress Questions PM's Intent On Partition Horrors Day; 'misusing Tragedy To Fuel Hate'

The Congress on Sunday questioned the intent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, saying that the tragedy of India's partition cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice.

In a tweet, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that PM Modi's real intent to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was "to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles."

1. The real intent of PM to mark Aug 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 14, 2022

He claimed that it was freedom fighter Veer Savarkar who originated the two-nation theory, while Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah perfected it. The Congress leader also quoted Sardar Patel as saying, “I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined”.

Jairam Ramesh went on to claim that Jan Sangh (RSS) founder Shyama Prasad Mookherjee "championed" the partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, who sat in free India's first Cabinet while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident.

"The modern-day Savarkars and Jinnahs are continuing their efforts to divide the nation. The Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation," he said.

India observes 2nd Partition Horrors Day

India is commemorating August 14, as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to pay homage to all the innocent people who lost their lives and endured suffering during the partition. The commemoration was announced by PM Modi on this date last year.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister paid tributes to all those who had lost their lives during Partition and applauded the resilience of all those who suffered during the tragic period.

The partition of undivided India into two nations - India and Pakistan - unleashed gory violence and communal riots, loss of property, and extreme upheaval around August 15, 1947. The Partition is remembered as one of the most violent and abrupt displacements in the recent history of the world.