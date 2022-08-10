Congress Reacts To PM Modi’s 'kala Jadu' Jibe; Questions Him For Wearing Black Clothes

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Congress leaders and party workers for staging a massive 'black protest' in the National capital over price rise and unemployment, Congress leaders started questioning PM Modi for wearing black dresses on several occasions. Rajya Sabha MP and a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Imran Pratapgarhi in response to PM Modi's jibe said, "We have seen that the Prime Minister has also worn black outfits many times in the past."

Punjab Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal also countered PM Modi's remark on Congress' black protest by saying that it is the right of the party to protest against Centre's decisions.

"BJP is doing Kala jadoo (Black Magic) not Congress. The protest was against inflation and Congress will continue their protest," she said, adding, "PM should hold a press conference and reveal the facts on inflation and several other issues," Bhukkal said.

Congress Spokesperson for Jammu, Kapil Singh, on the other hand questioned PM Modi's intention behind wearing black clothes to Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Questioning Prime Minister in a video message, Singh said, "I want to ask PM Modi what was his intention when he went to Kashi Corridor wearing black clothes as wearing black clothes in front of Bhole Baba is considered a sin."

PM Modi while addressing a virtual event on Wednesday said, "Some people are resorting to "kala jadu" as they are immersed in negativity. Even after spreading lies against the government, the public is not ready to trust them and therefore, in frustration, these people are also now seen turning to black magic."

Replying to PM Modi's 'Kala Jadu' jibe on Congress leaders, Singh in a video message said, "As PM Modi is unable to fulfill his poll promises and is frustrated, it is, therefore, that he is talking about jadu (magic)." He also asserted that PM Modi does not know the people of India as they are well-aware of all seven colours of magic.

PM Modi's 'Kala Jadu' jibe at Congress leaders

Taking a jibe at Congress leaders on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the grand old party is turning to "black magic" as people are not ready to trust them. "We saw on August 5 that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP had alleged that Congress intentionally carried out protests in black clothes on the anniversary of groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Congress' 'black protest'

Earlier on August 5, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a massive protest in the National capital over price rise, unemployment and GST wearing black clothes. The protesting MPs of the Opposition also raised slogans against the government demanding the withdrawal of GST hike on essential items.

Notably, a total of 335 protesters, including 65 Congress MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order in the area. According to the reports, the protests by Congress leaders were carried out even after Delhi police denied permissions.

Image: ANI, PTI