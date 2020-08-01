Congress Repeats 'Rafale Scam' Allegations, Demands Apology From PM Modi & BJP Chief Nadda

As Rafale jets arrived in India, Congress on Saturday, demanded an apology from PM Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda alleging that defence structure has weakened under the NDA regime. In a press conference, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill claimed that NDA-BJP leadership played a pivotal and instrumental role in hoodwinking the nation and compromising on national security. He said that the verdict of the Court in Jaya Jaitley's case highlights the need to investigate the 'truth of Rafale Deal'. He raised the old questions on the deal - "Why only 36 aircraft were bought instead of 126? Why was the Rs 30,000 Crore contract of HAL scrapped to accommodate Mr Anil Ambani?" he asked.

"The BJP President JP Nadda and the Prime Minister owe an apology and an explanation to the nation for NDA-BJP leadership's pivotal and instrumental role in hoodwinking the nation and compromising on national security for their own enrichment and oriented approach towards Defence Deals. Post Conviction of Bangaru Laxman and Jaya Jaitley, BJP owes an apology and an explanation to the nation for rampant corruption, compromise on national security, weakening of defence structure under the NDA regime."



"Why only 36 aircraft were bought instead of 126? Why was the Rs 30,000 Crore contract of HAL scrapped to accommodate Mr Anil Ambani? The capability of Rafale does not give immunity to BJP from accountability on the issues of inflated costs, bypassing of rules & regulations and giving preference to a Zero experience private player over a Public Sector Undertaking, he added.

READ | Rahul Gandhi congratulates IAF for arrival of Rafale jets, repeats questions on deal

Opposition reopens 'Rafale scam' allegation

Even before the first batch of five Rafale aircraft arrived, Opposition parties reopened Rahul Gandhi's 'Rafale scam' allegations. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the government compromised with national security as it has ordered only 36 Rafale aircraft instead of 126. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sarcastically congratulated the Indian Air Force on the new defence entrants; he asked Centre to answer questions about the aircraft's worth, the number of jets acquired and the Rs 30,000 crore contract awarded to Anil Ambani instead of HAL.

READ | Arun Jaitley's children share his befitting response as Rahul resurrects 'Rafale scam'

Rafales land at Ambala airspace

In a mega boost to Indian Airforce's firepower, the five Rafale jets have landed at Indian Airforce's Ambala airbase on Wednesday. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and arrived here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The jets entered the Indian air space and were escorted by 2 SU30 MKIs to the airbase.

READ | Kiren Rijiju remembers late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar as Rafale jets touchdown

SC's Rafale Verdict

The Supreme Court had in 2019 dismissed the review petitions against its December 14, 2018 judgment upholding the 36 Rafale jets' deal, and giving a clean chit to the Modi government. The review petitions asked for a review in the jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation. The top court rejected the plea that there was a necessity for registration of an FIR in connection with the Rafale deal. The top court had said that it did not find any reason to embark on a 'roving and fishing inquiry.'

Moreover, SC, while dismissing the contempt proceeding against Rahul Gandhi which was filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, had issued the then Congress chief a stern warning. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had attributed his ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ jibe against Prime Minister Modi to the Apex Court. Following this, Lekhi filed a contempt plea. After the SC issued a contempt notice against Gandhi, the latter tendered an apology seeking closure of the proceedings. The top court accepted his apology and while pulling up the leader for making false attributions to the Court.

READ | As Rafale soars to India, NCP says 'air of suspicion remains'; rekindles Rahul's 'scam'

(inputs from ANI)