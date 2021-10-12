Amid the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning her 'stoic silence' on the issue. Chowdhury alleged that the TMC supremo, who was otherwise very outspoken on every issue was keeping silent in a 'desperate attempt to please her friends in the BJP.' Highlighting Mamata's relationship with SRK, the senior Congress leader stated that not only was the Bollywood superstar the brand ambassador of West Bengal but was also referred to by Banerjee as her 'brother.'

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Our Chief Minister speaks on every topic, but she has maintained a stoic silence on the issue of the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador of West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee calls him her brother. Then why is she silent on the issue? It seems she is desperate to please her friends in the BJP."

"A conspiracy has been hatched to defame Shah Rukh Khan and his family as he did not bow before the BJP leadership. We had seen a similar incident last year when Rhea Chakraborty was hounded in the Sushant Singh Rajput case," he added.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 3, the NCB busted a rave party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa, following an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan (23), were detained. In follow-up raids after the big bust, the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise and detained several others who had landed from Goa. Over the course of the next few days, the NCB raided more people, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 20.

On October 8, Mumbai's Killa court denied bail to Aryan Khan citing that his plea was 'not maintainable'. He is currently in 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur jail. A special NDPS court has asked the NCB to file a reply in the case and has slated his bail hearing for October 13.

