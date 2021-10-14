Congress Slams BSF Mandate Enhancement In Punjab; Claims 'Transgressing Into State Rights'

Taking umbrage to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) order enhancing the BSF's operational mandate in border states, Congress MP Manish Tewari & Randeep Surjewala vehemently opposed it on Wednesday. Citing that the order will institutionalise policing paradigm by BSF without taking police under consideration. Advising newly appointed CM Charanjit Singh Channi to oppose it, he said that the new order gave sweeping powers to the BSF.

Congress slams 'BSF over-reach'

MHA Notification enhancing operational mandate of BSF,15 to 50 KM’s in Punjab,West Bengal &Assam transgresses upon Constitutional Public order & Policing remit of States Half of Punjab will now fall under BSF jurisdiction

@CHARANJITCHANNI must oppose it

The Chronology-



• 25,000 Kgs of Heroin Drugs came through Adani Port, Gujarat on 9/6/2021.



• 3,000 Kgs of Heroin Drugs caught at Adani Port, Gujarat on 13/9/2021.



• BSF jurisdiction unilaterally increased from 15 Kms to 50 Kms in Punjab.



Federalism Dead, Conspiracy Clear. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 14, 2021

Centre amends BSF act

On Wednesday, the Centre amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 kms stretch, instead of the existing 15 kms, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. In Gujarat, that shares border with Pakistan, the same limit has been reduced from 80 kms to 50 kms while in Rajasthan the limit has been kept unchanged at 50 kms. Rajasthan and Punjab also share fronts with Pakistan while Assam has an international border with Bangladesh. However, in five northeastern states - Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur - the guarding organisation's jurisdiction has been reduced to 60 kms from 80 kms.

According to the notification, an officer of the rank corresponding to the lowest ranking member of the BSF has been empowered under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to excise and discharge powers and duties without a warrant or order from a Magistrate. Now, the officers have been empowered to arrest the suspect or any person against whom a complaint has been made or reliable information has been received. The BSF can also conduct a search at a place entered by a suspect.

Opposition slams

Bristling at this overlapping of powers, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi called it a 'direct attack on federalism' and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the 'irrational' decision. "I strongly condemn the GoI's unilateral decision to give additional powers to BSF within 50 KM belt running along the international borders, which is a direct attack on the federalism. I urge the Union Home Minister @AmitShah to immediately roll back this irrational decision," tweeted the Punjab CM.

On the other hand, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh stated that the BSF's enhanced presence only makes India stronger. ‘Our soldiers are being killed in Kashmir. We’re seeing more & more weapons & drugs being pushed by Pak-backed terrorists into Punjab. BSF’s enhanced presence & powers will only make us stronger. Let’s not drag central armed forces into politics,’ tweeted the ex-CM.