Congress Spokesperson Tweets Image From Pakistan As India's Amid Lockdown, Gets Busted

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic with the Prime Minister extending the lockdown till May 3 to curb the virus spread, the Congress has blatantly resorted to fake news to tarnish the Central Government's efforts. Congress spokesperson Americai V Narayanan on Thursday tweeted a picture of few children quoting it as a result of 'Unplanned Lockdown' imposed in the country.

Cong spokesperson admits

However, hours later it was revealed that the image tweeted by the Congress spokesperson is of Pakistan and not India, by an article in The London Post. Hours later, when brought to his attention, Narayanan accepted that he used the image 'only to make a point' and 'never said that it happened in India.' The Congress spokesperson added that he hopes that the government addresses the issue of the poor and the migrants who are affected the most, in his tweet.

READ | Bandra Incident: Congress' Ashok Chavan Pins Blame On Internal Communication Of Railways

READ | PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Impact On Economy In Meeting With FM; 2nd Stimulus Discussed

Happy to note the Pictorial depiction of the poor people suffering hurts and pricks. I hope this makes a government address the issue of the poor and the migrants who are affected the most. (Even though I posted the picture ONLY to make a point. I NEVER said it happened in India pic.twitter.com/TepakcQrqo — Americai V Narayanan 'அமெரிக்கை' வி நாராயணன் (@americai) April 16, 2020

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

READ | Puducherry Congress MLA Booked For Violating Lockdown Norms For The Second Time

READ | Gujarat: Congress Corporator Tests Positive For Coronavirus