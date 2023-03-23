Congress Suffering Because Of Rahul Gandhi: Kiren Rijiju After Wayanad MP Held Guilty

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the Congress party is suffering because of Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that even some Congress MPs and leaders also believe the same. Taking a dig at the Gandhi scion, the Law Minister stated that whatever the Wayanad MP says, "it affects the entire nation in a negative way".

Speaking to reporters over Surat Court's order where it held Rahul guilty in a defamation case, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, I'll see the details of the order before I say anything. Whatever Rahul Gandhi speaks it always affects the Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs and leaders told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering."

Surat Court convicts Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi was found guilty on Thursday in a criminal defamation case brought against him over his alleged "Modi surname" remarks. After finding the Congress MP guilty, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma issued the ruling, sentenced him to two years in prison, and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. Gandhi has obtained bail.

The Wayanad MP allegedly made the comments while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, asking why all thieves have Modi as their common surname. After this remark, BJP legislator and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi filed a case against Rahul under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).