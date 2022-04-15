Congress Targets BJP In Contractor Death Case; Slams Karnataka CM For Backing Eshwarappa

While the Congress leadership continues to raise voices against Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, the Minister has now finally decided to resign from the state cabinet. An investigation is presently underway in the case while the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai continues to back the state minister in the death case.

Prior to this, joining the chorus of opposition, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge while speaking on the death case said that it is a question of morality. Raising questions on why Congress is being targeted when the Karnataka Minister is under the radar, Kharge said, "We have not put any allegations against Eshwarappa. It was levelled by the person who committed suicide. Then why are you blaming Congress? One contractor can lie but the entire contractor association cannot".

Further demanding the Minister's resignation, he said that Congress ministers are asked to resign if they commit any crime or mistake, and now "If you have done any mistake, you will have to leave the seat".

On the other hand, in another reaction, Congress leader Rashid Alvi criticised the Minister stating that "it is very sad that the Minister has not resigned yet." Further adding that a witness was there and he was also killed, Alvi demanded an FIR be filed and an investigation into the matter.

"This is not the question about resignation. The alleged person is behind the murder and the truth should come out", he added.

'Why accept his resignation if he is not wrong": Karnataka Congress chief questions CM Bommai

Notably, after state minister, KS Eshwarappa announced his resignation from the state cabinet, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai came out in support of Eshwarappa further adding that the opposition does not need to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after the probe.

Reacting to this, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar while hitting out at the CM's support said, "If he didn't do anything then why are you accepting his resignation?" He also added that Congress' protests are not for this resignation but against corruption.

Image: ANI