Congress Terms Centre's Economic Tranche 'numerical Bombshells'; Demands Cash Transfer

Quick links:
Slamming the Centre's fourth economic tranche announced on Saturday, Congress MP Manish Tewari termed the daily press briefings '155 mm numerical bombshells'. He pointed out that people currently needed money - Direct Cash Transfers and not these numerical attacks. India's third phase of lockdown is set to end on May 17, as Coronavirus cases soar to85,940 with 2752 fatalities.
West Bengal to pay entire train fare of migrants returning back via 'Shramik' trains
Centre rolls out structural reforms in 8 Indian sectors in its fourth economic tranche
The Centre announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package amid Coronavirus lockdown. The reforms introduced affect 8 sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy. The steps include Commercial mining in the coal sector, Seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime in the mineral sector, Corporatisation not privatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, overhauling of Airspace management, making India an MRO hub and auctioning of airports, privatisation of Power distribution in Union territories, Rs. 8000 crores to revamp Social infrastructure, Private participation boost in Space exploration and several reforms in the atomic sector.
Coronavirus Live Updates:India's cases at 85,940; Centre rolls out 8 sectoral reforms
Chidambaram slams Centre's third economic tranche, claims 'fiscal stimulus is zero'
On Tuesday, PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth. He has also stated that the lockdown will be extended post-May 18, but will have relaxed restrictions. The MHA will announce guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 on Sunday.