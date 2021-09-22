Congress Terms Gujarat Drug Seizure As 'serious' Issue For Indian Youth

Following the seizure of 3,000 kg heroin from Gujarat's Mundra post, Congress on Tuesday, September 22, has referred to the incident as a "serious issue" for India. Further stated that it is a "conspiracy" to push the youth into drug addiction and raises a lot of questions concerning the usage of money in fueling terrorism.

Speaking at a press conference, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera stated, "The drugs sent from Afghanistan to India via Iran port were found on Mundra port of Gujarat. It is a serious issue for India when you have a look at its price and amount. It is a conspiracy to throw our youth into drug addiction. The money made through the sales of these drugs in India is used to fuel terrorism against our nation. This issue is serious and raises a lot of questions."

He also questioned the Centre over not appointing the Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the last 18 months.

Pawan Khera said, "Why since the last few years, Gujarat has become the preferred route for drug traffickers? The drug traffickers are operating with ease under the nose of the government. The drugs were ordered by a party in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Why did they think it was easy to get drugs from Mundra Port, which is a private port owned by the Adani Group? I do not see any debates in media either. Otherwise, whenever drugs were caught within the film industry, all major issues of the country were sidelined and the entire film industry was slandered."

Gujarat's drug bust

Heroin was seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat on September 20 that was brought in from Iran and Afghanistan. The heroin was alleged to be taken to Delhi, after which it was to be taken to other states, especially, Punjab. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted searches in several other cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai Gandhidham, and Mandvi in Gujarat. DRI estimated the seized drugs to be worth around Rs 7 crore per Kg, which comes up to over Rs 20,000 crore worth of heroin — almost $2.5 Billion.

Along with two people from Vijaywada, a woman named Vaishali was picked up from Chennai for questioning. She was brought to Kutch in Gujarat for investigation. The woman had obtained an import and export license from the Director-General of Foreign Trade to help in smuggling heroin along with Talcum powder. An officer has also been sent to Delhi with the sample to get it tested for purity.

