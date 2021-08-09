Congress To Protest Against Suspension Of Rahul Gandhi's Account Outside Twitter Office

In a protest against the temporary suspension of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, the Youth Congress will be holding a demonstration outside Twitter's Office in Mumbai and Delhi. Releasing an official announcement, the Youth Congress condemned Twitter's action of locking his account and announced that they will be protesting against this outside the social media platform's office on Monday. The protest will be carried out at 5.30 pm.

In a statement, Youth Congress said, "Twitter is locking our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi ji’s Twitter handle. Mumbai Youth Congress will be protesting against this outside the Twitter Mumbai Office."

In Delhi, apart from the Youth Congress' protest outside Twitter's office, Congress’s student wing-- National Students Union of India (NSUI) will hold a demonstration near the Parliament area, according to news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account suspended

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily suspended on Saturday after the microblogging site removed some of his posts concerning the Nangal rape case. The NCPCR had written to Twitter regarding Gandhi's tweet disclosing the victim's family, which is in violation of the POCSO Act. The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress notified that due process was being followed to restore it back.

Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration.



Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

NCPCR threatens to take action against Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi on his Twitter handle had posted a picture of him with family members of the Delhi Cantt minor girl who was reportedly raped and killed in a heinous incident. He went to meet her family and proceeded to post about it on social media without blurring the identities of the victim's family. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chief Priyank Kanoongo had taken up the matter with the Delhi police and stressed on the social media platform's laws.

He said, "According to the intermediary status of Twitter, they should start an investigation. However, we have not received any response from Twitter but they have taken down the Tweet after the commission complained regarding it. No one has the right to violate rule of law in the country and if someone violates the law especially when they are related to children then the commission will take strict action.".