Coronavirus: BJP Chief Nadda Urges Members To Spread Awareness, Postpone Party Programmes

As coronavirus cases in the country have gone up to 107, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has issued an order for all BJP state units to postpone all kinds of major programmes of the party. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday is leading a conference of SAARC leaders on coronavirus. The PM said that there is a need to prepare but not panic.
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has issued an order for all BJP state units to postpone all kinds of major programmes of the party, in view of #Coronavirus. He has also asked the party members to hold 'Jan Jagran' to spread awareness about #COVID19 among people. pic.twitter.com/TKgVj1c80v— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020
Coronavirus scare: Calcutta HC, subordinate courts to hear only urgent matters
While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precaution that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus:
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 73: Precautions & all you need to know about COVID-19