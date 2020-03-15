Coronavirus: BJP Chief Nadda Urges Members To Spread Awareness, Postpone Party Programmes

As coronavirus cases in the country have gone up to 107, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has issued an order for all BJP state units to postpone all kinds of major programmes of the party. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday is leading a conference of SAARC leaders on coronavirus. The PM said that there is a need to prepare but not panic.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has issued an order for all BJP state units to postpone all kinds of major programmes of the party, in view of #Coronavirus. He has also asked the party members to hold 'Jan Jagran' to spread awareness about #COVID19 among people. pic.twitter.com/TKgVj1c80v — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus scare: Calcutta HC, subordinate courts to hear only urgent matters

Precaution against Coronavirus

While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precaution that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus:



Wash your hands frequently

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.



Maintain at least 1-meter distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.



Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose off the used tissue immediately.



Stay home if you feel unwell mildly. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately. National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. There are helpline numbers.



Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider. Stay away from fake news.

