Congress Slams Kerala CM; "Pinarayi Should Make Clear Whether It Is China In His Heart"

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryayi Vijayan and the LDF government for allegedly taking credit for all the joint activities against COVID-19. According to him, the state government is trying to divide the people and government employees.

Speaking to the media, he said, "It is the responsibility of the opposition to point out the mistakes of a government. But during COVID-19 we played the role of a constructive opposition and only give suggestions to the government." He further questioned, "Karnataka PCC operated 19 buses to send stranded Keralites to Kerala. Maharashtra PCC arranged a train for Keralites. The Kerala Chief Minister who boasts about COVID-19 activities should make clear how many buses Kerala government operated. How many trains were asked by Kerala?"

Alleging that the state government had done nothing to bring the stranded people back to Kerala, the opposition leader said, "The NORKA Roots is just asking expats to register and they are providing no help to them." He further accused the Kerala government of not conducting proper COVID-19 tests as compared to other states. According to him, the state government is trying to hide facts. "The government constituted a two-member committee to probe the Sprinklr deal. The Kerala CM should make clear whether the committee has submitted a report," he added.

Chennithala further slammed Kerala CM for his silence on the India-China stand-off issue. According to him, "Pinarayi should make clear whether it is China in his heart."

COVID-19 in Kerala

On Sunday, Kerala reported a record single-day spike of 133 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,170. Out of the total fresh cases, 80 had reached Kerala from abroad and 43 came from other states. As per the bulletin, Health Minister K K Shailaja said 93 people tested negative for the deadly virus, taking the total number of cured persons to 1,659. Further, a total of 1,43,969 people are under observation in the state of which 2,050 are in isolation wards across various hospitals. Meanwhile, Thrissur district in Kerala has the most number of positive cases, followed by neighbouring Palakkad district.

