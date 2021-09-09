Even as CPI(M) declared Shrijeeb Biswas as its candidate for the Bhabanipur bypoll, Dilip Ghosh insisted that it would be a direct faceoff between BJP and TMC. The by-election to this constituency was necessitated owing to the resignation of sitting MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay who vacated the seat to allow West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from there. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, the WB BJP president contended that Congress' refusal to field a candidate and CPI(M) choosing otherwise won't make a difference.

Dilip Ghosh remarked, "It'll make no difference. They got only 10,000-15,000 votes in the last polls. It proves they've no existence here. No need to look at them. People have made up their minds, the contest will be between TMC and BJP."

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Chattopadhyay defeated BJP's Rudranil Ghosh by a margin of 28,719 votes. Meanwhile, Biswas asserted that he would comfortably defeat Banerjee considering that she had deserted the seat during the last election. Moreover, he alleged that the TMC supremo had "begged" PM Modi to ensure that a by-election takes place in Bhabanipur at the earliest. Along with Bhabanipur, bypolls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur on September 30 whereas the counting of votes will take place on October 3.

No big deal to defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, ready to fight. She left the seat during polls & after losing Nandigram, she has come back. She visited Delhi & begged PM Modi for bypolls, forcing people to vote in corona: Shrijeeb Biswas, CPI (M)candidate for Bhabanipur seat pic.twitter.com/8m6nu0dpHS — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Future as CM at stake

At present, only Banerjee and Finance Minister Amit Mitra are the two non-MLAs in the WB Council of Ministers. While Mitra has reportedly expressed a desire to step down owing to ill-health, the TMC supremo has to get elected within a period of 6 months i.e by November 4 to continue as the Chief Minister. She has already moved the Calcutta High Court challenging Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's victory in Nandigram.

While announcing its decision to conduct a by-election in Bhabanipur, the Election Commission revealed, "The Chief Secretary West Bengal informed that COVID-19 situation is fully under control. He also brought to the notice that the flood situation in the state has not affected the poll-bound Assembly Constituencies and the State is fully geared up to hold the elections. He also cited that under Article 164(4) of the Constitution of India, a Minister who is not a member of the Legislature of the State for a period of six consecutive months shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister and there will be a constitutional crisis and vacuum in the top executive posts in the Government unless elections are held immediately."