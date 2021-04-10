CRPF Responds To Mamata Banerjee's 'Central Forces Killed 4 People' In Cooch Behar Remark

After a few reports said that four persons were allegedly shot dead by the CRPF at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday, the Central forces have responded, denying all the reports.

The CRPF said, "Regarding recent incident being reported in media about killing of 4 civilians outside booth 126, Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar, it's clarified that CRPF component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that armed central police shot four people dead who were standing in a queue to vote in Sitalkuchi. While speaking at a public meeting at Hingalganj, she asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain why lives were lost in central forces' firing during the fourth phase of polling. She also said "after killing so many people they (Election Commission) are saying the firing was in self-defence. They should feel ashamed. This is a lie." The WB CM will also hold a protest rally in Cooch Behar on Sunday against the alleged firing of four people.

Meanwhile, delegations of the BJP and the TMC are scheduled to meet the Election Commission in Kolkata on Saturday, following a number of political violence cases in the fourth phase.

West Bengal Assembly Election

As phase four of the West Bengal Elections are underway, some of the key constituencies are Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.