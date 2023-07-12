Crude Bombs, Lathi-charges & A Man's Hand Blown Up: Violence Again During Bengal Results

Violent clashes rocked West Bengal on Tuesday amid the counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls despite tight security deployment. Over 40 people have been killed in the last few weeks since the polls were announced, with over half of them losing their lives on July 8 when voting took place. Several districts of the state witnessed violence as party offices and ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers were burnt, and crude bombs were hurled liberally.

Here's the list of some of the incidents that unfolded on the counting day

1. BJP candidate accused of tampering with votes

Police officials dragged a BJP candidate out of the counting station at Panpur in Barrackpore after allegations were levelled against him of tampering in the counting centre.

2. TMC goons vandalise BJP MLA's car

Alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons attacked the vehicle of the BJP MLA of Saltora (Bankura) Chandana Bauri.

3. ISF candidates and agents brutally assaulted

In Ashoknagar, inside the counting centre, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) Candidate and Agent were brutally beaten in front of police and central forces in North 24 Parganas. The victims were seen complaining as their clothes were torn. The allegations of beating have been levelled against the ruling TMC. Police and Central Forces were allegedly silent spectators.

4. TMC-CPM clashes in Kaksha Durgapur

The agents of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) {CPI(M)} alleged that they were allegedly beaten up by TMC while entering the counting centre. The police were seen dispersing the party workers, however, several were injured in the ruckus.

5. Chaos in Abhishek Banerjee's constituency, Diamond Harbour

A bomb was hurled at a counting centre in Diamond Harbour which is also the constituency of TMC senior leader Abhishek Banerjee. The incident occurred in front of Fakirchand College at Diamond Harbour. Additionally, Opposition parties have alleged that their counting agents were denied entry into the counting centre.

6. BJP agents stopped in Uluberia's Nayachak

A huge chaos was witnessed in Uluberia's Nayachak where BJP agents alleged that they were stopped from entering the counting centre. The saffron party staged a protest and blocked the highway. The protesters vandalised the police vehicles after which the officials countered with lathi charge.

7. Congress candidate attacked

The bloodshed in Bengal continued on the counting day as a Congress candidate of Mankar Panchayat in Durgapur was attacked while going to the counting centre. He sustained severe injury on his head and was admitted to Mankar Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

8. TMC-CPM clash at Khandhghose counting centre

Huge chaos was witnessed in the counting centre at Khandhghose, East Burdwan. CPM workers alleged that TMC cadres assaulted their agents after which several were injured. The allegation was denied by the ruling party. A CPM candidate was also beaten in block number 2 of East Burdwan.

9. Police lathi-charge gathering outside Maina counting center

Police lathi-charged a crowd that had gathered outside the counting centre in Maina. The voters raised questions: Where were the police on the day of the vote?

10. TMC candidate's son injured in bomb attack

Amid the violence, the son of a TMC candidate was injured after a bomb attack at the Bangaon Deenbandhu Maha Mahavidyalaya counting centre. The boy has been identified as Rudraprasad Ghosh and both his father and mother are Trinamool candidates.

11. Bomb blast in East Midnapore's Maina

A bomb blast took place on the counting day at Bakcha, Maina (East Midnapore). A man's hand was blown up while few people were injured and were then admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

12. Blast also in Murshidabad

A bomb blast took place in Murshidabad's Bharatpur after which parts of a house collapsed