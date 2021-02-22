Dadra And Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead At A Mumbai Hotel, Probe Underway

In a shocking incident, an independent MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar was found dead in a hotel on Marine Drive on Sunday. As per news agency ANI, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai. The Mumbai Police has recovered a suicide note in Gujarati from his hotel room. Mohan Delkar's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is currently underway.

Maharashtra: Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai. His body has been sent for postmortem. Police present at the spot, investigation being carried out. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8iDrOxbUuA — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

The cause of death will be known after autopsy, an official said. Delkar is survived by wife, a son, and a daughter.

An accidental death report is being registered based on preliminary information, the official added. Delkar was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, his seventh term in the House.

Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency as an independent candidate. Subsequently, he was re-elected from the region in 1991 and 1996 as a candidate for the Indian National Congress. In 1998, he joined the BJP and represented the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency as a saffron party leader in 1998,1999, and 2004. After his brief stint with the Congress in 2009, he ultimately joined the Janata Dal (United) party and won the seat once again in 2020. As per sources, he was not affiliated with any political outfit at present.

