'Damaging For Maharashtra's Image': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Seeks Anil Deshmukh's Ouster

Amid fast-paced developments in Maharashtra politics on Saturday, MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded the immediate resignation of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Describing the letter penned by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as "explosive", he contended this was damaging for the state's image. He also stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the matter.

In the letter, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer as Home Guards Commandant-General was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister asserted that the former Mumbai top cop had made "false allegations" to save himself and announced that he will fight a defamation suit against him. Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis too sought Deshmukh's ouster.

Fadnavis remarked, "In this situation, the Home Minister cannot stay in his post. The Home Minister should immediately tender his resignation. The Chief Minister should immediately seek his resignation. And there should be an impartial inquiry. This inquiry must be conducted by Central agencies. If this is not acceptable to them, then it should be a court-monitored probe." READ | NIA re-creates crime-scene near Antilia, compares Sachin Vaze's walk to 'PPE man'

Mumbai’s former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s letter to the Chief Minister is explosive. This is so damaging for Maharashtra’s image.

Antilia bomb scare & Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently. The NIA examined 5 luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene.