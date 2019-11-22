'Declare Puducherry As Transgender': Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy

The conflict between the top legislative and executive is open for the last three years since the formation of the Congress government in Puducherry and after Kiran Bedi took charge as the LG of the UT. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and LG Kiran Bedi have been conflicting in many day to day administrative and governance issues which are increasing every day. While in the case, the Puducherry CM is also been asking statehood for the union territory for many months now, since he alleges the BJP government in the center is illtreating the Puducherry union. Puducherry is one of the few states in which Congress has got power.

The Chief Minister made this controversial statement while he participated in a workshop under the title"Challenges to India's fiscal federalism".

"The govt of India, whenever it suits them for central schemes and centrally sponsored schemes, they treat us like a state. For GST, we are a state. When it comes to the implementation of various schemes, we are UT. We get only 30% and they take away all the money. I told them to declare us as transgender. We are not here nor there. This is our position. We want a state rule" said the Puducherry Chief Minister.

This has definitely irked the LGBT community as a transgender activist from Chennai said,

"He is a chief minister who is sitting on the top post, he shouldn't not said that, We are living thinking that we are women and his perspective and comparison is wrong, We would've agreed if he had told that we are neglected from the society," said Sudha.

The LGBT community from Puducherry also met the Chief Minister on Thursday and sought an explanation. They said they are satisfied with the answer of the Chief Minister and requested him to refrain from such comments about the community next time.

