Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi Seeking Clearance For Singapore Visit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, seeking clearance from the Centre for his visit to Singapore for the "World Cities' Summit". Notably, earlier in June, CM Kejriwal accepted the invitation of the Singapore High Commissioner for the summit that is scheduled to begin on July 31. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo has yet to receive permission for the visit.

In his letter to PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Singapore government has invited us to present the Delhi model at a world-class conference... It is with great sadness that I have to say that I have not yet been allowed to go to Singapore. The Delhi model will be presented in front of many big leaders around the world. Today, the whole world wants to know about the Delhi model. This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country."

The AAP supremo further noted that it is against the country's interest to block him from visiting such a significant stage. "It is against the interest of the country to stop a Chief Minister from visiting such an important stage," Kejriwal added in his letter to PM Modi.

In his letter, Kejriwal also states that he earlier wrote to the PM on June 7 seeking permission to travel to Singapore.

"The Singapore government has requested me to participate in the August 1 event... Give permission as soon as possible so that I can elevate the name of the country with this visit," Delhi CM Kejriwal said in his letter.

It is pertinent to mention here that MPs, MLAs, and even the Chief Ministers have to take approval from the central government ministry for official foreign visits. In the case of Delhi and Pudducherry, the file for approval is sent through the Lieutenant Governor's office. Notably, the Delhi government has time and again accused the L-G office of not clearing several files sent by them.