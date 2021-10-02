Delhi Congress Slams AAP Govt For Banning Chhath Puja At Public Places, Demands New Order

The Congress party slammed the Delhi government's decision to ban the celebrations of Chhath Puja at public places. The Congress Party also demanded a new order to allow the Puja celebrations on November 7. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, "The government should allow people to celebrate Chhath Puja at public places in Delhi. When Ramlila and Dussehra can be organised with certain conditions, then Chhath Puja can also be conducted with COVID-19 protocols in place." He continued, " The owner might be hesitant to allow a tenant to celebrate Chhath puja. In such a situation, the government should allow people to celebrate the festival at public places."

Anil Chaudhary added, “The government should allow people to celebrate Chhath puja at open places on Yamuna Banks, Bawana Munak (canal) and Bhalswa lake. People could perform rituals while following the social distancing norms, but the government has banned the celebration of Chhath Puja." The party said that the Congress government in Delhi has always allowed the celebration of such festivals, but the Aam Aadmi Government is cheating the Purvanchalis and depriving them of their rights.

What does the DDMA order say?

The DDMA order stated that the COVID-19 preventive measures in Delhi will continue until at least November 15. The order read, "Chhat Puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/river banks, temples, etc. in Delhi and public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes." Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of DDMA to decide the combative strategy of the upcoming festive season as the government’s priority is to keep the daily COVID-19 infections at incredibly low rates. Delhi Government ministers Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and senior officers of NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were among present at the meeting. After the meeting, Lt Governor said that several measures have been taken to allow the safe celebrations of festivals in the city. He said in a series of tweets, “After detailed discussion with experts, the need to strictly follow and enforce COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasised upon especially in the wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI