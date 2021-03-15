Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Claims 'CM Will Be Meaningless' As Lok Sabha Debates GNCTD Bill

Lashing out at the Centre over the amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act (GNCTD), Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday, claimed that the amendment will strip the Delhi govt of all powers. Terming it a 'murder of democracy', he said that the govt will now mean L-G and all files will have to be sent to L-G for approval. The Bill which has been passed in the Rajya Sabha in February, is up for discussion in Lok Sabha today.

AAP lashes out at BJP over GNCTD Act

"This GNCTD Act has been amended with two clauses - govt will mean L-G, which will render Delhi govt , its ministers and elected MLAs meaningless. Govt will only be L-G. This is a dictatorial amendment, which will mandate that every file be sent to L-G. If the Chief Minister does not have the power to take decisions, then why conduct elections? Why this farce of elections?," fumed Sisodia. Moreover, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added, "This amendment is against 2018 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send a copy of the decision to LG."

What is the GNCTD amendment?

As per reports, the Bill aims to define the powers of the Delhi government and the L-G with regard to the 1991 Act. As per a 2019 Supreme Court judgement, Delhi government has powers to appoint special public prosecutors or law officers, fixing land revenue rates, the power to appoint or deal with the electricity commission or board. The SC also stated Delhi Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) cannot probe central government employees and that the Centre has the power to appoint Enquiry Commission. The SC has referred to the issue of transfers and posting of officers to a larger bench. Reports state that this amendment aims to define areas that will fall outside the Delhi govt and which the L-G may take a call on.

This has led to AAP accuse the BJP of 'giving LG power to stop work being done by the government elected by the people of Delhi' - leading to delay in schemes' implementation. In 2018, the SC had observed that the Delhi government need not obtain L-G’s concurrence on all governance issues, but only inform him. As of now law and order, and the police come under the Ministry of Home Affairs while administrative powers rest under the Delhi government.