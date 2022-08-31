Delhi L-G Hits Back! AAP Leaders Face 'false Claims' Lawsuit But Won't Stop Dharna At CBI

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs continue to hold a dharna outside the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday is set to take legal action against AAP MLAs like Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah for 'false, fabricated and defamatory allegations of corruption'.

These leaders of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had earlier alleged that the L-G is involved in a corruption case, and accused Saxena of carrying out a ‘khadi scam' in 2016 that allegedly revolved around the demonetisation, that was announced by the BJP-led Central government. The AAP alleged that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 25 October 2015 to 23 May 2022.

Notably, the CBI has already inquired into the case at the behest of KVIC and also filed the chargesheet, where Saxena was given a clean chit. Therefore, the L-G has decided to take a serious view of these allegations made by the AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them.

Delhi L-G Sues AAP leaders over 'false claims'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, AAP MLA Atishi took a dig at L-G Saxena, and said, "Why is the L-G scared of a probe by central agencies on him? He himself has ordered so many probes on us. We never stopped him. So, why is he scared then? If he has not done anything, he would come out "

It is also pertinent to mention that the AAP continues to demand a CBI probe into the alleged "Operation Lotus" by the BJP. An AAP delegation is also set to also complain to the CBI against the L-G. On Monday, the AAP MLAs staged an overnight dharna inside the Delhi Assembly and near the Gandhi statue, demanding the resignation of L-G Saxena.

Delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs is en route to CBI Headquarters to file a complaint against ‘Operation Lotus’. We are demanding an investigation into the sources of ₹6300 crores spent by BJP on ‘Operation Lotus’ across the country — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) August 31, 2022

Earlier in the day, Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned till Thursday following sloganeering by ruling AAP MLAs who demanded a CBI probe into the alleged "Operation Lotus" by the BJP. Members of both sides shouted slogans, prompting Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to adjourn the House.