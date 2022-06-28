Delhi L-G Hits Back At Sisodia Over Complaint Against PWD Officials; Writes To CM Kejriwal

A week after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that a bogus complaint was filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari in connection with the construction of seven temporary COVID-19 hospitals, the Delhi L-G on June 28 wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the enquiry into the complaint of corruption against Public Works Department (PWD) officials will be granted after careful examination and strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the provisions of law.

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had complained to the L-G over the alleged irregularities in constructing seven temporary hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Dy CM made factually and legally incorrect statements': Delhi L-G

In his letter to CM Kejriwal, the L-G stated, "The letter written by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 21, 2022, to the undersigned regarding the grant of permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to enquire into the alleged irregularities committed by PWD officials as regarding the award of work of construction of seven COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi in accordance with Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988." "It is both sad and surprising to note that vide the above letter, the Deputy Chief Minister has made factually and legally incorrect statements on the subject matter while unnecessarily politicising a desirable administrative action," LG Saxena added.

"As you must be aware that the High Court of Delhi in its judgement dated August 4, 2016, held that as per the constitutional scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi, the 'Services" falls outside the purview of the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi. This judgement still holds the field as the Civil Appeal filed by the elected government on this issue is yet to be heard by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. Needless to state, the permission for conducting an enquiry into the complaint of corruption against officials of PWD has been granted after careful examination and strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the provisions of law as settled by the Courts," the Delhi L-G further said.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari alleges corruption in 7 temporary COVID hospitals

Earlier, Manoj Tiwari had accused the AAP-led Delhi government of corruption in constructing seven temporary hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic by passing a tender worth Rs 1,216 crore which was later increased to Rs 1,256 crore. He had stated, "Even political vultures would be put to shame seeing the new methods of corruption by the Kejriwal government during a disaster like COVID."

After the allegation, the Delhi L-G granted the long-pending request to order an ACB investigation against the current Chief Engineer and the then Chief Engineer of the Delhi PWD, into the issuance of tenders for building the hospitals.

"The ACB had in 2020 sought permission to proceed in the matter of irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The permission was delayed due to various reasons," said a senior officer.

Tiwari and Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta alleged that there was no need for constructing the hospitals as the areas already had healthcare facilities. "The fact is in Raghuvir Nagar and Kirari where these facilities were to be provided, hospitals already existed there. This way, the Kejriwal government indulged in corruption worth Rs 1,256 crore," Tiwari and Gupta alleged.

(With Agency Inputs)

