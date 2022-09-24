Delhi L-G Orders FIR Against Jal Board Officials For Alleged Embezzlement Of Funds

Acting on the alleged fresh charges of corruption, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed Chief Secretary to lodge an FIR against the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials and others for alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore.

According to the press note released by the L-G office, even after embezzlement of funds was detected in 2019, the DJB rather than recovering the money and punishing the guilty, extended the contract of the embezzlers by a year and also raised the service fee paid to them apart from relaxing terms of the contract.

"In a blatant case of corruption amounting to huge financial losses to DJB, cash amounting to over Rs. 20 crores collected as water bills from individuals, went to a private bank account rather than DJB’s bank account for several years," a statement from L-G press note read. It further said that DJB appointed its banker, the bank in question to collect water bills on its behalf through an order in 2012 and renewed it further in 2016, 2017 and in 2019.

L-G directs Chief Secy to lodge FIR against DJB officials

However, in 2019 when Arvind Kejriwal was the chairman of the DJB, grave irregularities were noticed that had occurred regarding delayed/non-deposition of cash by the bank during the period of 11.07.2012 to 10.10.2019. According to the press note released, it was observed that an amount of Rs 20 crore including interest, penalty, etc., though deposited by the consumers had not been transferred into the DJB’s bank account.

Despite knowing all this, the DJB headed by Arvind Kejriwal further extended the contract of the bank and in turn that of a firm, that was working as the bank’s collection agent, till 2020, the statement further added. "What is even more damaging is that, rather than making the erring vendors pay the swindled Rs 20 Cr and punishing them, the DJB not only extended their contract but increased their service fee from Rs 5 to Rs 6 per bill," the statement read.

Reacting to this, L-G has directed Chief Secretary to lodge an FIR in the matter against the concerned DJB officials, bank authorities and the private entities involved, and the amount be recovered at the earliest. L-G has also directed that the officers/officials of the Delhi Jal Board involved in the siphoning of funds be identified and their responsibility fixed. he has also sought a report on the action taken and the same to be submitted within 15 days