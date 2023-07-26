Delhi Police Arrests 2 In Connection With Sextortion Call To Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police, on July 26 apprehended two individuals in connection with the sextortion call made to Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

In June, Union Minister Pahlad Singh Patel, received an unsolicited video call from an unknown number. Upon answering the call, he was confronted with an obscene video playing on the screen. Realising that it was a sextortion call, he promptly ended the conversation and informed his personal assistant, who then promptly reported the incident to the Delhi Police.

Given the gravity of the situation, the investigation of the sextortion case was assigned to the Crime Branch. Subsequently, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police apprehended two suspects from Rajasthan in connection with this incident.

(This is a breaking copy. Further details are awaited.)