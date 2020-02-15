Delhi: Kejriwal To Take Oath As CM For Third Time; Preparations Underway At Ramlila Maidan

Ramlila Maidan in Delhi is almost ready for Arvind Kejriwal's swearing ceremony as the preparations for the event are in full swing. Kejriwal will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday, February 16.

Delhi ready for Kejriwal's third stint

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "The preparation work will be completed by evening. All the work including erecting the stage is also in the last phase. All the department heads are working and on the site for the preparations." A multi-level security arrangement will be in place with an estimated said 2,000 to 3,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, will be deployed as part of the security arrangements.

Rai added that Delhiites who were invited for the ceremony will get entry from Gate no - 4 to 9, and for those who have not been able to enter the ground, they will be able to watch the ceremony on LED screens outside.

Unlike the previous swearing-in ceremonies, no Chief Minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony.

Kejriwal has invited only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the event and justifying the decision to invite-only Delhi based politicians, Rasi said, "No Chief Minister or political leader from other States will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi. Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership." However, the Prime Minister is unlikely to attend the ceremony since he has a planned visit to his Parliament constituency, Varanasi on Sunday. It is also unclear if the Home Minister will be attending the meeting.

The party has stated that it was a people's victory and thus only the two leaders have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Board in Delhi has requested all the heads of all Delhi government schools to attend the ceremony, along with Vice-Principals, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Coordinators, Happiness Coordinators, and Teacher Development Coordinators are also requested to attend the ceremony.

The AAP won 62 out of the 70 seat Assembly, while the remaining seats were won by the BJP.

