Digvijaya Singh Booked For Tweet With Fake Photo Of Muslims Being Attacked On Ram Navami

Hours after Digvijaya Singh shared a controversial post on social media that turned out to be fake, a case was registered against the senior Congress leader on Tuesday. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was booked under Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), 465 (forgery) and 505 (punishment on the statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Digvijaya Singh booked for controversial tweet

In the tweet in question, Singh embedded a photo that he claimed was taken during the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami. In the photo shared by the Congress leader, some youths were seen climbing up a mosque and planting saffron flags there. It turned out to be an old image from Bihar, that resurfaced during the violence in MP on Sunday.

Tweeting the photo, the Congress leader wrote, "Is it appropriate to hoist saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this procession to carry weapons? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion?" (Translated from Hindi).

The Congress leader later deleted the tweet, after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fact-checked the post, and called it "a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state."

Conspiracy to malign Madhya Pradesh's image: Complainant

Republic Media Network got in touch with the complainant, identified as Gaurav. "I saw the tweet, which Digvijaya Singh uploaded earlier in the day. It was his conspiracy to malign the image of Madhya Pradesh. He had accused our Chief Minister of bias, which was baseless. The Madhya Pradesh CM has also tweeted and given an answer to his accusation," Gaurav said in a conversation with the channel.

The complainant added, "This was an attempt to create division in the state as well as the country. When he was exposed, he deleted the tweet. But, by deleting the tweet, can he delete the words?? That is why I made up my mind that I will lodge a complaint against him, and I did, today."

Image: PTI