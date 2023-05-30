Disaffection Within Uddhav Thackeray's Ranks: Devendra Fadnavis Hits Back At Exodus Claim

Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena's claim that 22 MLAs and nine MPs from the Eknath Shinde faction will desert the party, said the entire Uddhav faction is dissatisfied. He went on to say Shiv Sena (UBT) members are irked with three-four leaders of the faction. The response from Fadnavis came after Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday claimed 22 MLAs and nine MPs from rival Shiv Sena were feeling suffocated due to ‘step-motherly treatment’ by the BJP and could quit the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied. The kind of dissatisfaction which is there is nowhere else. There is so much disaffection with 3-4 people in that faction (Shiv Sena UBT) that instead of me commenting on the same you will come to know in the future," said Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis when asked about claims by leaders of Thackeray faction that 22 MLAs and 9 MPs of Shinde faction are in touch with them.

‘We are all satisfied’: Shinde faction Minister

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and leader from the Shinde faction, Shambhuraj Desai said, "Can Vinayak Raut see the future? Does he know face-reading? He says anything. There is no fact to what he says. We are all satisfied. Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, we are working well. Vinayak Raut keeps saying things like this, we don't pay attention to him."

Gajanan Kirtikar’s ‘step-motherly’ treatment remark

Lok Sabha MP and senior party leader of the Eknath Shinde faction Gajanan Kiritikar had earlier expressed a grievance that his party was getting step-motherly treatment. Latching on to that remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana dubbed the Shinde group MLAs and MPs as ‘hens and cocks’ imprisoned in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) coop and that it cannot be said when they could be slaughtered. It said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) severed ties with the BJP (in 2019) due to the same ‘step-motherly treatment’ which became unbearable, and also for its safety and self-respect.

Kiritikar said on Friday (May 26), "We are part of the NDA....So our work should be carried out accordingly, and (NDA) constituents should get a (suitable) status. We think we are being given step-motherly treatment." Gajanan Kirtikar said last week.